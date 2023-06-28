Air quality alerts, high heat and Severe Weather remain in the forecast

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/
THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 103 to 109 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a
line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Strong storms are possible Thursday morning

Storms will be fueled by our mild and muggy conditions tomorrow morning.

 Cameron Hopman

Southerly winds have returned to the Tri-State and in turn, air quality here in the Ohio valley has started to improve. While the entire region will remain under another Air Quality Alert for Thursday, the worst of the smoke and haze has now come and gone. With that being said, we now turn our attention to the return of high heat, humidity, and the potential for Severe Weather. 

The remainder of the evening will remain dry, clear and hazy - expect temperature near the mid 80s around dinner time to 70° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 71° early Thursday morning. it’s around that time however, that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will begin to set up to the north of the Tri-State along the Illinois/Indiana border. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Lower Ohio Valley through the late morning and into the early afternoon. The latest model data indicates that our best chances for showers and storms on Thursday will occur between 6AM and 12PM. It’s possible that some of the storms embedded within those clusters may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadic rotation during that six hour stretch.
 
The sky is above the Tri-State will clear following the passage of the storms early Thursday afternoon. The added sunshine paired with a strong southerly breeze will push temperatures back into the mid 90s throughout the region tomorrow afternoon. In addition to the heat, high humidity will also be carried north on those winds making our anticipated high temperature of 93° in Evansville feel more like 103° to 107° at times tomorrow. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed nearly the entire Tri-State for Thursday.
 
That Heat Advisory however, will last through our Friday and into our Saturday as "feels like" temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits each afternoon. It’s possible that heat indices could reach as high as 110° over the weekend ahead!

