Air quality alerts, high heat and Severe Weather remain in the forecast

Southerly winds have returned to the Tri-State and in turn, air quality here in the Ohio valley has started to improve. While the entire region will remain under another Air Quality Alert for Thursday, the worst of the smoke and haze has now come and gone. With that being said, we now turn our attention to the return of high heat, humidity, and the potential for Severe Weather.
The remainder of the evening will remain dry, clear and hazy - expect temperature near the mid 80s around dinner time to 70° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 71° early Thursday morning. it’s around that time however, that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will begin to set up to the north of the Tri-State along the Illinois/Indiana border. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Lower Ohio Valley through the late morning and into the early afternoon. The latest model data indicates that our best chances for showers and storms on Thursday will occur between 6AM and 12PM. It’s possible that some of the storms embedded within those clusters may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadic rotation during that six hour stretch.
The sky is above the Tri-State will clear following the passage of the storms early Thursday afternoon. The added sunshine paired with a strong southerly breeze will push temperatures back into the mid 90s throughout the region tomorrow afternoon. In addition to the heat, high humidity will also be carried north on those winds making our anticipated high temperature of 93° in Evansville feel more like 103° to 107° at times tomorrow. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed nearly the entire Tri-State for Thursday.
That Heat Advisory however, will last through our Friday and into our Saturday as "feels like" temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits each afternoon. It’s possible that heat indices could reach as high as 110° over the weekend ahead!