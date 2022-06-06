An active forecast lingers

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the Tri-State as we move into the evening and overnight hours, but any real threat of strong to potentially Severe storms has now subsided. After seeing temperatures peak in the low 80s earlier on, the mercury will gradually dwindle to 72° by 10 o'clock before bottoming out at 65° during the predawn hours on Tuesday. Expect dry conditions to kick off our Tuesday morning, but another round of showers and storms is possible tomorrow.
The latest model data indicates that we could see a cluster or broken line of shower and thunderstorm activity begin to form south of Evansville between the hours of 3PM and 4PM on Tuesday. That line will gradually push southward across our Bluegrass communities through about 8 or 9 o'clock before dissipating. Some of the storms embedded within this broken line may produce strong wind gusts and small hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
A passing system come Wednesday is expect to generate yet another chance for shower and thunderstorm activity. A low pressure system swinging east through the Tri-State will produce showers and storms during the early evening. While the Storm Prediction Center has yet to place any of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for our Wednesday, there are some hints that we could see some stronger thunderstorm activity that afternoon and evening. After reaching high temperatures near 83° on Wednesday afternoon we'll finally see some drier weather return for Thursday as temperatures creep back up into the mid to low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley.