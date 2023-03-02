An active Friday ahead

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

An active Friday ahead

  • 0
Strong storms tomorrow morning

The threat of Severe Weather returns tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to roll into the Tri-State this evening before intensifying overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will give way to steady, but heavy rainfall as we sleep overnight and early Friday morning. Our initial burst of heavy rain is expected to somewhat subside beginning around 7AM or 8AM tomorrow. Unfortunately, that break from the rain will immediately give way to our greatest threat for potentially Severe storms late tomorrow morning.

A cluster of thunderstorm activity lining up to the west of us by 8AM Friday is expected to quickly push northeastward through the Tri-State during the ensuing few hours. A broken line of thunderstorms will roll through the tri-state between 8AM and 1PM with the worst of those storms reaching Evansville between 10AM and 11AM. Some of the storms embedded within this line will be capable of producing not only winds in excess of 60 or even70 mph, but also tornadic activity as well. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a "2" and a "3" on tomorrow’s Threat Index.

In addition to the Severe Weather threat, rainfall totals of more than 3" of additional precipitation may be possible Thursday and Friday alone. Considering the amount of rain headed our way falling atop of what we’ve already received these last few days, flash flooding is most certainly a possibility early Friday. Following the passage of our potentially Severe storms, on and off rain showers will linger in spots well into the afternoon and possibly even as late as tomorrow evening. Winds gusts are also expected to top out near 45 mph through tomorrow evening. As a result, the National Weather Service has extended our Wind Advisory through 9PM Friday.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you