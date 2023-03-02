An active Friday ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to roll into the Tri-State this evening before intensifying overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will give way to steady, but heavy rainfall as we sleep overnight and early Friday morning. Our initial burst of heavy rain is expected to somewhat subside beginning around 7AM or 8AM tomorrow. Unfortunately, that break from the rain will immediately give way to our greatest threat for potentially Severe storms late tomorrow morning.
A cluster of thunderstorm activity lining up to the west of us by 8AM Friday is expected to quickly push northeastward through the Tri-State during the ensuing few hours. A broken line of thunderstorms will roll through the tri-state between 8AM and 1PM with the worst of those storms reaching Evansville between 10AM and 11AM. Some of the storms embedded within this line will be capable of producing not only winds in excess of 60 or even70 mph, but also tornadic activity as well. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a "2" and a "3" on tomorrow’s Threat Index.
In addition to the Severe Weather threat, rainfall totals of more than 3" of additional precipitation may be possible Thursday and Friday alone. Considering the amount of rain headed our way falling atop of what we’ve already received these last few days, flash flooding is most certainly a possibility early Friday. Following the passage of our potentially Severe storms, on and off rain showers will linger in spots well into the afternoon and possibly even as late as tomorrow evening. Winds gusts are also expected to top out near 45 mph through tomorrow evening. As a result, the National Weather Service has extended our Wind Advisory through 9PM Friday.