An active night of severe weather to usher in relief from the heat

A severe thunderstorm watch was just issued for parts of the Tri-State. This includes every Illinois and Indiana county in the Tri-State.
The threats entail isolated hail, scattered wind gusts <= 70 mph, and frequent lightning. The watch is set to expire at 11PM CDT tonight!
These storms are the price we have to pay to get some relief from the heat and humidity. Storms will be feeding off the brutal heat this evening. We're currently under a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties north of the Ohio river. This is set to expire at 11PM and our severe weather threat will close around midnight tonight.
TONIGHT: 75 (Severe Thunderstorms Likely)
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11PM CDT tonight. This means we can expect isolated hail, scattered wind gusts up to 70MPH, and frequent lightning.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: 70s / 80s (Mostly Cloudy w/ a Chance of Showers and Storms) [Severe Threat Possible Monday & Tuesday )
We have a chance of severe thunderstorms popping up both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
THURSDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s
A cooler and more wet pattern is taking hold and will continue into next weekend. Expect a little bit drier conditions by next weekend with lower rain chances but temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 80s.