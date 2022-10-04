Another beautiful day for Fall Fest

Just another perfect afternoon for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s once again, the combination of clear skies and a weak northerly wind will help drive temperatures from 64° around dinnertime into the mid 50s by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer for our Wednesday morning as we are only expecting a low of 44° in the River City.
Our Wednesday appears as though it will be warmer. The return of southwesterly winds (even as weak as they are expected to be) paired with our ample supply of sunshine will leave us with our warmest temperatures since September 25! Expect an afternoon high temperature near 78° under mainly sunny skies before that mercury takes a turn and heads for the mid 60s later in the evening. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall into the upper 40s low 50s, setting the stage for an even warmer day come Thursday.
Our Thursday looks as though it will start off sunny before we start to see cloud cover roll back into the Tri-State ahead of an inbound cold front. Despite the added cloud cover, temperatures are expected to reach back up into the low 80s that afternoon; we are expected to reach a high temperature near 81° in Evansville on Thursday. That being said, that passing cold front will have a significant effect on our forecast as it moves ahead - after seeing temperatures fall of just 53° early Friday morning, afternoon high temperatures later that day are only expected to reach the mid to upper 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley.