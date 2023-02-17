Another bitterly cold night ahead

After reaching 72° on Wednesday and 66° on Thursday, the River City only topped out at 36° today; worse yet, that 36° was reached at midnight! Peak temperatures during the early afternoon only climbed as high as 32°. The evening ahead looks clear and cool, as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 29° around dinnertime to 24° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures will bottom near 22° along the Ohio River with windchill values near 15°!
Despite the bitterly cold start to our Saturday, temperatures are expected to be warmer tomorrow as the combination of southerly winds and crystal clear skies allows for temperatures to climb higher. Expect a temperature near 47° around our lunch hour under crystal clear skies before seeing temperatures top out near 51° under partly cloudy conditions a few hours later. Pleasant conditions will continue to linger across the region tomorrow evening as temperatures drop from 48° around 5 o’clock to 38° by 10 PM.