 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Another bitterly cold night ahead

  • 0
20s overnight

Temperatures plunge tonight.

 Cameron Hopman

After reaching 72° on Wednesday and 66° on Thursday, the River City only topped out at 36° today; worse yet, that 36° was reached at midnight! Peak temperatures during the early afternoon only climbed as high as 32°. The evening ahead looks clear and cool, as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 29° around dinnertime to 24° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures will bottom near 22° along the Ohio River with windchill values near 15°!

Despite the bitterly cold start to our Saturday, temperatures are expected to be warmer tomorrow as the combination of southerly winds and crystal clear skies allows for temperatures to climb higher. Expect a temperature near 47° around our lunch hour under crystal clear skies before seeing temperatures top out near 51° under partly cloudy conditions a few hours later. Pleasant conditions will continue to linger across the region tomorrow evening as temperatures drop from 48° around 5 o’clock to 38° by 10 PM. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you