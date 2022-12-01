Another cold day ahead with sunny skies

TODAY: It's a frosty start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. You should expect to see mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. Highs will be slightly warmer this afternoon in the low to mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist into your Thursday night with a few more clouds moving through. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 30s with winds shifting out of the south.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures become a milder Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We'll see increasing cloud cover Friday before rain chances move through Friday night and into Saturday morning.