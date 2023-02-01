Another cold night ahead

Sunshine and warmer weather finally made its way back to the Tri-State today, helping to melt much of that stubborn ice we’ve seen so much of over the last 48 hours. After reaching highs near the freezing mark earlier on today, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 27° around dinnertime to 24° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 22° early Thursday morning. While temperatures are expected to be far warmer overnight than they were this morning, the likelihood for a refreeze early tomorrow remains quite high. Despite much of that ice melting today, slick roads and icy conditions will remain a possibility Thursday morning, so plan accordingly.
Fortunately, temperatures will continue to climb as we head into our Thursday as we are expected to reach all the way back up into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Lower Ohio Valley. Our anticipated high temperature of 41° in Evansville will more than certainly take care of the last of that icy glaze lingering across the region. We’ll see temperatures gradually dwindle from 35° at 5 o’clock on Thursday to 28° at 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 19° early Friday morning. Expect a cooler day on Friday as afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the Tri-State.