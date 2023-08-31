Another gorgeous day across the Tri-State; hot Labor Day weekend ahead

TODAY: It's an absolutely amazing start to our Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It's feeling fall-like, but we should keep it that way through much of today. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: It should remain dry and cool this evening and into your Friday morning. Overnight lows will be around the mid 50s once again.
REST OF THE WEEK: As high pressure builds across the Tri-State, we'll notice our afternoon highs heating up over the weekend. Friday will still feel amazing as we see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out through the afternoon. Otherwise, our conditions will stay quiet over the Labor Day weekend. You should expect a good amount of sunshine with highs pushing into the 90s.