Another gorgeous day ahead

Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, giving away to what may end up being your coolest start to the day in months. The latest model data indicates that we will reach an overnight low temperature of 54° in Evansville during the predawn hours Wednesday - if the forecast holds, it would mark our coolest start today in three months! The last time we started out with temperatures that cool was on the morning of June 13th when we dipped to 52° along the Ohio River.
Fortunately, the cool start to our midweek will give way to an absolutely gorgeous Wednesday ahead. Expect temperatures to quickly climb from the mid-50s around dawn into the upper 70s by the early afternoon under crystal clear skies. We are expected to peak near 78° in Evansville on Wednesday with a pleasant northeasterly wind gusting as high as 10 mph at times tomorrow. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 77° around tomorrow evening's commute to 74° around dinnertime before reaching 64° at 10 o’clock.