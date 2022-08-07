Another hot and humid afternoon in store for tomorrow

T'was yet another hot and humid day across the Tri-State with some spotty afternoon showers. We can expect that trend to continue into tomorrow; however, if the heat is too much, we can expect cooler conditions due to rain Tuesday and Wednesday, and then drier but just as cool conditions by Thursday.
TONIGHT: 73 (Partly Cloudy becoming Mostly Clear)
We've had showers and storms popping up throughout the Tri-State this afternoon; as we head into the evening and overnight the chances for rain showers will diminish and we can expect clearer skies by sunrise.
MONDAY: 92 (Mostly Sunny w/ Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms in the Afternoon)
Another hot day is expected tomorrow with heat index values expected to rise between 100-105° regionwide tomorrow. Then as we head into the hottest time of the day, we can expect some summertime pop-up showers beginning in the afternoon.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: 70s / 80s (Cloudier w/ Rain and Thunderstorms Likely)
By Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see a wetter pattern set-up with rain chances at 80% Tuesday and 60% for Wednesday. This wetter pattern will usher in a cooler pattern as we head into the end of the week.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
All thanks to a northeastern flow setting up late week we can expect drier conditions, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures. Next weekend is on track to be spectacular if this trend holds.