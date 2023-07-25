Another hot and humid afternoon

The combination of today’s heat and humidity certainly made for an oppressively hot afternoon across the Tri-State as "feels like" temperatures reached all the way back into the triple digits throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. While the evening ahead looks cooler overall, it is still expected to be quite uncomfortable - after seeing temperatures fall below the 90° mark by dinnertime, the mercury will then dip to 81° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 75° early Wednesday. While conditions are expected to remain dry this evening, showers and maybe a few thunderstorms are expected to roll back into the area overnight and early tomorrow.
Expect to wake up to another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State on Wednesday morning before drier conditions settle back into the region by tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately, the added rain chances aren’t at all expected to keep temperatures cooler throughout the Tri-State; afternoon highs are expected to surge right back up to the mid 90s once that rainfall departs, leaving us all with another round of triple digit heat indices!