Another hot and sunny day; rain chances increase this weekend

TODAY: It's starting out mild with mostly sunny skies. This afternoon will bring nothing but beautiful conditions. Highs are expected to warm up into the upper 80s. Winds will begin shifting more out of the south!
THIS WEEKEND: You have a better chance of showers and storms come Saturday. The chances will be scattered around the region, which means there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. However, some of the showers will be heavy at times bringing gusty winds.
As we move into Sunday, most of the day will be dry until the evening. We will be tracking a cold front that will finally move through the Tri-State. As it slides through the region our rain chances will increase. Some of the storms could bring dangerous lightning and gusty winds. Expect temperatures to drop quite a bit heading into Monday.