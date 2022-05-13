 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another hot and sunny day; rain chances increase this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Active weekend ahead
Griffin Glasscock

 

TODAY: It's starting out mild with mostly sunny skies. This afternoon will bring nothing but beautiful conditions. Highs are expected to warm up into the upper 80s. Winds will begin shifting more out of the south!

THIS WEEKEND: You have a better chance of showers and storms come Saturday. The chances will be scattered around the region, which means there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. However, some of the showers will be heavy at times bringing gusty winds. 

As we move into Sunday, most of the day will be dry until the evening. We will be tracking a cold front that will finally move through the Tri-State. As it slides through the region our rain chances will increase. Some of the storms could bring dangerous lightning and gusty winds. Expect temperatures to drop quite a bit heading into Monday.

