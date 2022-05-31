Another midweek severe weather threat

It has been a swelteringly hot day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached back into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley with heat indices peaking in the mid to low 90s area-wide. If there's one saving grace, it's been our blustery southerly winds - strong enough to take the edge off some of that heat. The evening ahead looks cooler as temperatures will gradually dwindle from 87° around dinnertime to 79° by 10 o'clock before tumbling all the way back down towards 70 early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday on the other hand, won't necessarily be a walk in the park. After kicking off are Wednesday morning with temperatures near the 70° mark, the mercury will quickly surge right back into the upper 80s low 90s area-wide. Our anticipated high temperature of 90° will remain 8° above average for the first day of June. Unfortunately, an advancing cold front making its way east across the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon and evening will interact with our ample supply of heat and humidty and produce a broken line of showers and thunderstorms capable of generating strong winds and hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Strong to potentially Severe storms will be most likely between the hours of 4PM and 8PM on Wednesday.
While there is a possibility of lingering showers and a few thunderstorms for Thursday, the overall likelihood of rain chances will remain relatively low. After seeing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to upper 70s that afternoon; we'll hit a high temperature of 76° in Evansville on Thursday before tumbling to 54° early Friday morning. Friday looks pleasant! The latest model data indicates that we will see a high temperature near 77° that day under mainly sunny skies!