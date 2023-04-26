Another pleasant day before showers return

TODAY: It's going to be another pleasant day before rain showers return to the Tri-State. We can expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Winds will remain out of the northeast, but I don't think they will impact our temperatures.
TONIGHT: We should remain dry this evening, but early Thursday morning brings widespread rainfall. We'll drop into the mid to upper 40s with increasing rain chances.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rounds of rain will stick around for Thursday and some of those showers could be heavy at times. We could pick up 1-2″ of rainfall by the time we head into Friday. We should expect an overall cooler day tomorrow due to the cloud cover and rainfall. Drier, but cloudy skies will be likely Friday.