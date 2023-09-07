Another pleasant forecast

It has been a cloudy, gloomy and overall aesthetically unpleasing day across the Tri-State, however, temperatures and conditions have remained nothing short of pleasant. Today’s high temperature of 74° marked our coolest in the River City in nearly 3 months - the last time we saw the temperatures this cool in Evansville was on the afternoon of June 12th when we only reached 70°. As for the evening ahead, one can expect the skies above the Tri-State to remain partially cloudy as temperatures gradually dwindle to 67° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 61° early Friday morning.
We will wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with temperatures remaining in the mid to low 60s through 8 or 9 o’clock. It is likely that our cloud cover will gradually clear throughout the late morning and early afternoon, allowing mostly sunny to partly cloudy cloudy skies to return to the Tri-State, allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s in the 80s for many of us. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 79° in Evansville on Friday afternoon. Tomorrow evening looks gorgeous as temperatures will dip from 74° around dinner time to 67° by 10 o’clock under mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.