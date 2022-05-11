 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another record breaking hot day seen across the Tri-State

  • 0
22-5-11 Almanac
Gunnar Consol
As of the writing of this, the current temperature at the Evansville airport is 89°, the current daily record for today is 88° (2018). Which means this is officially the hottest May 11th on record for Evansville. We already broke the record but we are still watching how much warmer it will get to see by how much we beat the record. 
 
We not only broke the daily high temperature record for today, but we even did so yesterday! The record for yesterday was 88° (set in 2018) and we beat that record by 1° after warming to 89°. 
 
Even though high pressure will still keep hot and sunny conditions here in the Tri-State for a while, we will at least see temperatures not as hot tomorrow and Friday. The pattern of persist dry scorching conditions will give way to warm but showery conditions by the weekend into the begining of next week.  
 
TONIGHT: 68 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Showers before 8PM)
After a record breaking hot day today, conditions will remain very warm overnight. We have the chance for showers all the way into the late evening, but then things should turn drier after 8PM. 
 
THURSDAY: 87 (Mostly Sunny)
Another hot sunny day is instore; however, we aren't expected to break any daily records again as the record is 90° from 1902. 
 
FRIDAY: 61 / 86 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect another hot sunny day; however, temperatures will be well away from record breaking territory. 
 
THIS WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny with chances for Showers and Thunderstorms)
We will still see plenty of sunshine by the weekend, but we can anticipated some showers brining some relief from the heat. As a result temperatures aren't expected to be much warmer than the low 80s. By the weekend, the heat wave will be considered over.
 
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 60s to 40s / 80s to 70s (Becoming more Sunny)
Finally, after a scorching week of record breaking heat, below average temperatures return to the Tri-State by the beginning of next week.

Recommended for you