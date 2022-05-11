Another record breaking hot day seen across the Tri-State

As of the writing of this, the current temperature at the Evansville airport is 89°, the current daily record for today is 88° (2018). Which means this is officially the hottest May 11th on record for Evansville. We already broke the record but we are still watching how much warmer it will get to see by how much we beat the record.
We not only broke the daily high temperature record for today, but we even did so yesterday! The record for yesterday was 88° (set in 2018) and we beat that record by 1° after warming to 89°.
Even though high pressure will still keep hot and sunny conditions here in the Tri-State for a while, we will at least see temperatures not as hot tomorrow and Friday. The pattern of persist dry scorching conditions will give way to warm but showery conditions by the weekend into the begining of next week.
TONIGHT: 68 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Showers before 8PM)
After a record breaking hot day today, conditions will remain very warm overnight. We have the chance for showers all the way into the late evening, but then things should turn drier after 8PM.
THURSDAY: 87 (Mostly Sunny)
Another hot sunny day is instore; however, we aren't expected to break any daily records again as the record is 90° from 1902.
FRIDAY: 61 / 86 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect another hot sunny day; however, temperatures will be well away from record breaking territory.
THIS WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny with chances for Showers and Thunderstorms)
We will still see plenty of sunshine by the weekend, but we can anticipated some showers brining some relief from the heat. As a result temperatures aren't expected to be much warmer than the low 80s. By the weekend, the heat wave will be considered over.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 60s to 40s / 80s to 70s (Becoming more Sunny)
Finally, after a scorching week of record breaking heat, below average temperatures return to the Tri-State by the beginning of next week.