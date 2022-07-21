Another round of brutal heat heads for the Tri-State

It was a far more pleasant afternoon for the Tri-State as temperatures only reached the low 90s and a pleasant northwesterly wind flow kept The high humidity at bay. The evening ahead looks as though it will be clear and pleasant with temperatures falling from 90° at 7 o'clock to 79° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures however are only expected to dive to around 71° as southerly winds settle back in over the region. The return of this southerly wind flow will set the stage for a much warmer day on Friday.
Sunny skies will linger for the end of the work week as temperature surge back up to 97° in Evansville for Friday afternoon we'll also see more humidity across the Tri-State as well, leaving us with feels like temperatures near 102°. Unfortunately heat indices north of 100° are going to become all too common across the Tri-State during the weekend ahead and early next week. The latest model data indicates that we will reach 99° on Saturday afternoon with a heat index of 108° before climbing back up to 99° on Sunday once again with heat indices near 109° to 110°. Get ready to sweat!