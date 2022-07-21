 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another round of brutal heat heads for the Tri-State

High heat Friday

More heat on the way Friday.

 Cameron Hopman
It was a far more pleasant afternoon for the Tri-State as temperatures only reached the low 90s and a pleasant northwesterly wind flow kept The high humidity at bay. The evening ahead looks as though it will be clear and pleasant with temperatures falling from 90° at 7 o'clock to 79° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures however are only expected to dive to around 71° as southerly winds settle back in over the region. The return of this southerly wind flow will set the stage for a much warmer day on Friday. 
 
Sunny skies will linger for the end of the work week as temperature surge back up to 97° in Evansville for Friday afternoon we'll also see more humidity across the Tri-State as well, leaving us with feels like temperatures near 102°. Unfortunately heat indices north of 100° are going to become all too common across the Tri-State during the weekend ahead and early next week. The latest model data indicates that we will reach 99° on Saturday afternoon with a heat index of 108° before climbing back up to 99° on Sunday once again with heat indices near 109° to 110°. Get ready to sweat!

