Another round of high heat and strong storms

Today’s showers and thunderstorms helped keep temperatures from climbing back into the 90s for a fifth straight day. We topped out at just 82° earlier this morning before temperatures fell into the mid 70s later this afternoon with the arrival of our rainfall. While some of the storms did pack quite the punch, the rain was certainly needed across the Tri-State as drought conditions have worsened in recent weeks. It looks as though our rain chances for the remainder of the evening are done, but we will see more mild air and humidity settle back into the Tri-State as we head into early Friday morning. Expect temperatures to fall from the upper 70s around 10 o’clock to just 75° by day break Friday morning.
Most of our Friday is expected to remain dry, hot and humid. After seeing a morning low temperature of just 75° in Evansville, the mercury will quickly surge to 90° by your lunch hour before topping out near 95° a few hours later. Worse yet, dew point values in the mid even upper 70s could make our afternoon high of 95° feel as hot as 109° or 110° at times tomorrow. It's around that time we see temperatures peak (4PM or 5PM), that our next chance of showers and storms will begin rolling back to the Tri-State.
The latest model day indicates that a cluster shower and thunderstorm activity will develop across the far northwestern reaches of the region before slowly progressing southeastward across the remainder of the Lower Ohio Valley during the ensuing hours. Showers and storms will continue to affect the Tri-State between the hours of 5PM and 10PM tomorrow evening. Some of the storms embedded within this cluster may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even brief tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for Friday evening. Once the storms exit to our south Friday night and early Saturday, cooler conditions will finally return to the region.