Another round of high heat

With the arrival of the new work week comes another round of that oppressive heat. Temperatures this afternoon soared right back into the mid to low 90s area wide, but it's not all bad news; the lack of humidity in the air has certainly made the added heat more bearable (I believe what we're dealing with is considered a "dry heat"). As for the evening ahead, expect temperatures to sit right around 87° at dinnertime before tumbling to 75° by 10 o'clock - overnight low temperatures are expected to tumble another 10° before sunrise on Tuesday.
Tuesday, unfortunately, looks warmer. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to surge all the way back into the mid to upper 90s - the current forecast makes it looks as though we will reach 97° in Evansville. If that occurs, Tuesday will mark your warmest day in the River City in nearly 5 years! The last time we reached 97° in Evansville was on the afternoon of July 28th, 2017. Again however, the humidity isn't expected to be all that unbearable; dewpoint values are expected to peak near 60° tomorrow, keeping the uncomfortable air well to our south for now. Temperatures tomorrow evening will fall from 95° around Tuesday evening's commute to just 92° by dinnertime.
Believe it or not Wednesday looks even hotter! The latest model data indicates that afternoon high temperatures may reach 100° in spots on Wednesday. It looks as though we will hit 99° in Evansville that afternoon; if that forecast holds, it would mark your hottest day since July 22nd of 2017 - if the mercury pushes a degree higher in Evansville and reaches 100°, Wednesday would be the hottest day in nearly a decade! The last time we hit the triple digits was on the afternoon of July 25th, 2012. In addition to all of the heat, storm chances may arrive ahead of a passing cold front that afternoon - while confidence remains quite low on the likelihood of those storms, if any develop, they could quickly intensify into potentially Severe storms.