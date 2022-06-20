 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Another round of high heat

  • 0
Temperatures climb

The mercury surges for Tuesday.

 Cameron Hopman
With the arrival of the new work week comes another round of that oppressive heat. Temperatures this afternoon soared right back into the mid to low 90s area wide, but it's not all bad news; the lack of humidity in the air has certainly made the added heat more bearable (I believe what we're dealing with is considered a "dry heat"). As for the evening ahead, expect temperatures to sit right around 87° at dinnertime before tumbling to 75° by 10 o'clock - overnight low temperatures are expected to tumble another 10° before sunrise on Tuesday. 
 
Tuesday, unfortunately, looks warmer. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to surge all the way back into the mid to upper 90s - the current forecast makes it looks as though we will reach 97° in Evansville. If that occurs, Tuesday will mark your warmest day in the River City in nearly 5 years! The last time we reached 97° in Evansville was on the afternoon of July 28th, 2017. Again however, the humidity isn't expected to be all that unbearable; dewpoint values are expected to peak near 60° tomorrow, keeping the uncomfortable air well to our south for now. Temperatures tomorrow evening will fall from 95° around Tuesday evening's commute to just 92° by dinnertime.
 
Believe it or not Wednesday looks even hotter! The latest model data indicates that afternoon high temperatures may reach 100° in spots on Wednesday. It looks as though we will hit 99° in Evansville that afternoon; if that forecast holds, it would mark your hottest day since July 22nd of 2017 - if the mercury pushes a degree higher in Evansville and reaches 100°, Wednesday would be the hottest day in nearly a decade! The last time we hit the triple digits was on the afternoon of July 25th, 2012. In addition to all of the heat, storm chances may arrive ahead of a passing cold front that afternoon - while confidence remains quite low on the likelihood of those storms, if any develop, they could quickly intensify into potentially Severe storms. 

Recommended for you