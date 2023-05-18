It was a gorgeous Thursday across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures crept back up into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The evening ahead looks just as pleasant as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from the mid 70s around dinnertime to 68° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 59° early Friday morning. Expect conditions to remain primarily clear overnight as temperatures reach down into the upper 50s across the region.
Another round of rain Friday
After waking up to some scattered cloud cover early Friday, the skies above the Tri-State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy throughout the remainder of the morning and early afternoon. The combination of southerly winds and sunshine on Friday will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid to low 80s; we will top out your 83° and Evansville on Friday. The added warmth isn’t all good news however, as a passing cold front late tomorrow evening is expected to generate scattered showers and storms after dinnertime.
The latest model data indicates that shower and thunderstorm activity will begin to develop across our westernmost communities around 6PM. From there, clusters of showers and storms will gradually march eastward through the remainder of the Tri-State into the early morning hours on Saturday. While it is possible that some of the storms may produce some heavy rain, and even small hail, the primary effect from the system will be the cooling of our temperatures. After reaching 83° on Friday we’ll see high temperatures reach only as high as 72° come Saturday.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device