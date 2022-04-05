Another Round of Rain Wednesday Morning

Following what was a damp and dreary start to our Tuesday, any organized rainfall and cloud cover lingering over the Tri-State has recently departed, clearing the way for a far more pleasant evening ahead. After seeing temperatures peak in the low 60s for many of us earlier in the afternoon, the mercury will fall on to around 60° by dinner time. Temperatures will continue to tumble throughout the evening ahead as another round of rain inches ever closer to the region; after falling to 55° by 10 o'clock, overnight low temperatures of dip to 50° even by daybreak.
It is however, just before daybreak, that many of us will see our next chance for rainfall. A warm front lifting northward overnight, keeping temperatures relatively mild for us during early Wednesday morning, will quickly give away to an inbound cold front during the predawn hours. That cold front will sweep eastward bringing a broken line of showers (and potentially even a few thunderstorms) across the Tri-State during the early morning hours tomorrow. As of right now, it looks like the last of tomorrow's rain will pass east of the Tri-State between the hours of 9 AM and noon. Similar to our Tuesday, the exiting rainfall will give away to another pleasant evening for our midweek. You can once again expect temperatures to peak in the low 60s before tumbling back down into the upper 50s by dinner time.