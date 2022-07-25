Another round of storms Tuesday

Last night's passing cold front certainly made for a cooler and quieter day across the Tri-State - overcast skies and northerly winds kept temperatures from climbing much higher than the mid to low 80s area wide. The remainder of the evening should remain primarily dry as temperatures gradually dwindle from 80° around 7 PM to 72° by 10 o'clock. Overnight however, will be a different story - a resurgence of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to settle in over the Lower Ohio Valley while we sleep and linger into our Tuesday morning and afternoon.
Some of the showers and thunderstorms we see during the first half of our Tuesday may end up being strong to potentially Severe in nature, producing strong wind gusts and possibly some small hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large chunk of the Tri-State under a "1" on Tuesday's Threat Index. The latest model data continues to indicate that drier weather will return for Tuesday afternoon and evening allowing temperatures to spike during that stretch. We are expected to reach an afternoon high temperature near 88° in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon, but an ample supply of humidity could make that temperature of 88° feel more like 99° or 100° at times.