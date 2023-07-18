Another round of strong storms overnight

While our initial burst of storms has passed east out of the Tri-State as of this evening, we are not out of the woods quite yet. Conditions are indeed expected to remain quiet for the next few hours - expect primarily dry conditions with temperatures gradually dwindling into the upper 70s through 10 o’clock. It’s after that point that our next round of showers, thunderstorms and potentially Severe Weather gets underway.
The latest model data indicates that showers and storms will begin to fire up across portions of Southeastern Illinois between 10 PM and 11 PM this evening. From there, they will track almost in a direct line southeastward across portions of Southeastern Illinois and Western Kentucky. Unfortunately, it's likely that there will be communities across the far western and southwestern reaches in the Tri-State that will see storm after storm track directly overhead. This type of situation can, and usually does lead to significant flash flooding in the areas affected - in fact, the latest model data indicates that some spots could see upwards of 4"s of additional rainfall overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.
In addition to the flooding concerns, some of tonight’s anticipated storms may produce Damaging Straight-Line Winds, and Large Hail while we sleep. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained the "1" and "2" (out of "5") on tonight‘s Thread Index for the majority of the Tri-State. According to the latest projections, the last of our potentially Severe storms will exit our area just after dawn on Wednesday.