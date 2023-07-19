Another threat for Severe storms Thursday

Following what was a cool and quiet Wednesday throughout the Tri-State, additional rounds of storms are expected to roll through the Tri-State beginning overnight tonight. The first of the shower and storm chances will reach our westernmost communities between 2AM and 3AM. The latest projections indicate that those clusters of showers and thunderstorms will push southeastward across the Tri-State, exiting the region by 7AM. Rainfall totals from this initial burst of rainfall overnight could amount to more than 0.50” in spots south of Evansville. Fortunately, the majority of the region should wake up to drier conditions with a morning low temperature near 72° just after dawn.
Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as the morning rolls into the early afternoon. However, the latest model data indicates that yet another round of showers and storms will reach our northernmost communities between 1PM and 2PM Thursday. It is expected that the storms will push southeastward through the Tri-State, expanding to affect the entirety of the region before pushing south of the area by 5 o’clock Thursday evening. It is possible that some of the storms embedded within this broken line may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadic rotation during that four hour stretch. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a “1” and “2” on tomorrow’s Threat Index.
Once we make it through Thursday’s storm chances, drier and more pleasant conditions are expected to settle back into the Tri-State for the remainder of the work week and the weekend ahead. After seeing temperatures near 84° and partly cloudy skies around dinnertime on Thursday, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by early Friday, setting the stage for a far more pleasant and less humid end to the work week. Expect an afternoon high temperature of just 84° on Friday with little to no humidity. Believe it or not, Saturday looks even nicer - a pleasant northwesterly breeze gusting as high as 15 mph will keep conditions gorgeous for the beginning of the weekend ahead.