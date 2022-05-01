Another Threat for Severe Weather

Our stunningly gorgeous conditions Sunday are expected to linger for our early Monday morning as temperatures gradually dwindle into the upper 40s low 50s areawide under mainly clear skies. We are however, expected to see gradually increasing cloud cover and even chances of rainfall eventually roll back in to the Lower Ohio Valley by Monday evening. Fortunately, Monday morning and early afternoon look as though they will remain quite pleasant; after seeing temperatures reach 62° by 9 AM, our mercury will climb to 71° by your lunch hour before peeking near 80° in spots between 3 and 4 o'clock. We are tracking an approaching warm front that may begin to produce chances of isolated showers as early as 5 PM in some spots west of Evansville. The sporadic sprinkles will likely continue on and off throughout late Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning before we see a greater chance of rain reach the Tri-State for around daybreak Tuesday.
The remnants of a system expected to supply portions of the Great Plains with a threat a for Severe Weather on Monday will reach portions of the Lower Ohio Valley during the predawn hours Tuesday. These remnants may still be generating periods of heavy rainfall, thunder and gusty winds by the time they reach our neck of the woods. That being said, our best chance for rainfall Tuesday isn't expected to arrive until early that afternoon. A cold front passing through the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon and early evening is expected to generate a cluster or broken line of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the cells embedded within this cluster could produce the threat of damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even brief tornadic rotation. We will continue to keep you up to date on the situation as more information becomes available.