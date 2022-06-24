 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Another toasty weekend

  • 0
This weekend

More heat on tap for the weekend.

 Cameron Hopman
It was most certainly another toasty day throughout the Tri-State; after reaching afternoon highs near 91° yesterday, we topped out at 92° in River City earlier today. As for the evening ahead, conditions are expected to remain relatively pleasant - the mercury will fall to 89° by dinnertime before tumbling back down to 78° around 10 o'clock. Unfortunately, a weak southerly wind flow will settle back in over the Tri-State overnight and into early Saturday morning keeping temperatures quite mild as we kick off our Saturday. Morning low temperatures early tomorrow are only expected to dip to 70° along the Ohio River.
 
The abnormally warm start to our Saturday will give way to an even hotter afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to quickly rise from 70° around 6AM to 91° by your lunch hour before peeking near 95° for many of us a few hours later. In addition to the added warmth, the Tri-State will also see more of that gulf humidity, leaving us with "feels like" temperatures near 96° or 97° at times. It's not all bad news however, a passing cold front on Sunday is expected to both generate scattered showers and storms, but also drive temperatures lower for the beginning of the next work week. After seeing 92° on Sunday, we're only expected to reach 82° by Monday!

Recommended for you