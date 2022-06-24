Another toasty weekend

It was most certainly another toasty day throughout the Tri-State; after reaching afternoon highs near 91° yesterday, we topped out at 92° in River City earlier today. As for the evening ahead, conditions are expected to remain relatively pleasant - the mercury will fall to 89° by dinnertime before tumbling back down to 78° around 10 o'clock. Unfortunately, a weak southerly wind flow will settle back in over the Tri-State overnight and into early Saturday morning keeping temperatures quite mild as we kick off our Saturday. Morning low temperatures early tomorrow are only expected to dip to 70° along the Ohio River.
The abnormally warm start to our Saturday will give way to an even hotter afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to quickly rise from 70° around 6AM to 91° by your lunch hour before peeking near 95° for many of us a few hours later. In addition to the added warmth, the Tri-State will also see more of that gulf humidity, leaving us with "feels like" temperatures near 96° or 97° at times. It's not all bad news however, a passing cold front on Sunday is expected to both generate scattered showers and storms, but also drive temperatures lower for the beginning of the next work week. After seeing 92° on Sunday, we're only expected to reach 82° by Monday!