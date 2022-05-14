Another warm day on tap tomorrow with a chance for severe weather in the afternoon

After a hot hot hot week, we're closing it off on another warm note. Temperatures are going to remain above average just not as hot and near record breaking. With above average temperatures for the next seven days, we can at least rely on some more frequent clouds to help shade us from time to time and reduce the need for air conditioning
TONIGHT: 63 (Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog after 4AM)
Things will be mild with temperatures only cooling down into the low 60s. Relative humidity will be on the higher side so fog will develop and be patchy between 4AM until 8AM tomorrow morning.
SUNDAY: 88 (Sunny with Increasing Clouds w/ Fog Until 8AM & Chance for Showers and Storms in the Afternoon) [Slight Risk of Severe Weather: 2/5 Threat Index]
We have a slight chance for severe weather tomorrow afternoon into the early evening. Storms will be scattered in nature and the biggest threats are damaging wind gusts and some hail.
MONDAY: 61 / 78 (Sunny)
Temperatures will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper-70s with plenty of sunshine.
TUESDAY: 56 / 82 (Sunny)
Temperatures will be a bump armer with a bit more cloud cover; however, the sun should still make an appearance throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY: 61 / 83 (Partly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers and Storms before 1PM)
Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon are likely; however, we are not expecting any severe potential as of now.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: 60s / 80s (Partly Sunny to Partly Cloudy)
Temperatures will remain above average with skies on the sunnier side with clouds filtering in at times. We're not expecting any significant rain chances at this time.