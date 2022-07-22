Another weekend of brutal heat

Afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the mid 90s across the Tri-State earlier on leaving much of the Tri-State with "feels like" temperatures near or above 100° at times. This evening looks as though it will remain dry but also stiflingly hot; after seeing temperatures near 93° Around dinner time, we'll fall to 81° by 10 o'clock before bottoming out near 72° early Saturday morning. Unfortunately, things are expected to get even hotter as we head into the weekend!
The mercury will quickly surge from the low 70s by sunrise on Saturday to near 90° just four hours later. By our lunch hour, the temperature in Evansville will be 96° and we should reach an afternoon high near 99° in River City on Saturday. Worse yet, breezy southerly winds will continue to pump in, not only more heat into the Tri-State, but also humidity - as a result, tomorrow's high temperature of 99° in Evansville will feel more like 108°!
The latest model data indicates that we reach a high temperature near 99° once again on Sunday, but even more of that gulf humidity could make things feel more like 109° or 110° in some spots Sunday afternoon! In anticipation of this weekend's extreme heat, the National Weather Service has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a heat advisory from 11AM on Saturday to 8PM on Sunday. Take it easy this weekend.