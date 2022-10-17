Another windy start to the week with a big cool down

TODAY: The cool weather is really starting to seep into the Tri-State. This morning started off with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds are starting to pick up out of the north and west. They will be around 10-20 mph this afternoon making it hard for temperatures to warm up. Highs will be in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Attention to all of the gardeners!! Take your mums and plants indoors tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 9PM Monday night - 9AM Tuesday morning (CST). Winds will be gusty, and temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be a challenging start to the week as temperatures will be feeling more like late Fall. After a few mornings in the 20s and a few afternoons in the 50s, our temperatures will be a run for warmer conditions later in the week!