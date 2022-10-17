 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

Another windy start to the week with a big cool down

Freeze Warning in effect Tonight and into Tuesday Morning
Griffin Glasscock

Cool & Breezy Monday

TODAY: The cool weather is really starting to seep into the Tri-State. This morning started off with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds are starting to pick up out of the north and west. They will be around 10-20 mph this afternoon making it hard for temperatures to warm up. Highs will be in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Attention to all of the gardeners!! Take your mums and plants indoors tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 9PM Monday night - 9AM Tuesday morning (CST). Winds will be gusty, and temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be a challenging start to the week as temperatures will be feeling more like late Fall. After a few mornings in the 20s and a few afternoons in the 50s, our temperatures will be a run for warmer conditions later in the week!

