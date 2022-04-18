April has been colder than average, but a pattern shift will soon change that

After what seemed like a sunny and warm March, a bit of an April chill seems to have set hold over the Tri-State. As a matter of fact, so far, April has been tracking around -3.5°F below average (Figure 1). Sure, we've seen some 70s so far, but we've seen a lot of days fail to reach above average. Because of this we've had 14 out of 17 days so far be below average with only three above average days.
You may already be wondering if we'll see any warmth returning to the Tri-State anytime soon. Especially because lately we've been in quite a showery, cool, and gloomy pattern.
Figure 1: High temperatures for each day of April 2022 so far.
Fortunately, the Climate Prediction Center has a forecast which depicts the chances of anywhere in the United States experiencing above or below average temperatures between six and ten days into the future.
The current temperature outlook for the next 6-10 days, actually shows a 50% chance of the Tri-State seeing above average temperatures (Figure 2)! What this means, is that in the near future we can (finally) expect temperatures to climb above average for the first time in a while. And not just a little above average, with a 50% chance of above average temperatures, temperatures can easily climb well above average. This is all due to a high pressure (favors warmer weather) setting up over the Mid-Atlantic near North Carolina and Virginia where those deeper red colors are (Figure 2).
Figure 2: CPC Temperature Outlook for the next 6-10 Days
The average high temperature this time of the year is 69°, so what kind of temperatures can we expect –say by this weekend? Well, temperatures slightly above average would be low to mid 70s, so with a forecast hinting at the possibility of well-above average conditions, we could see some 80° readings! Yes that's right, 80°!
Conditions are chilly today, so what gives? Well we are going to see a steep warm-up in the next few days!
If we look at the Storm Team 44 Extended Forecast (Figure 3), you'll see Tuesday and Wednesday are still below that 69° average mark. But by Thursday, the warm-up begins. By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can expect to see temperatures 10-15° above average.
Figure 3: Extended 7 Day forecast for Evansville beginning on April 19th, 2022
If you're a fan of the warmer weather, or a plant just emerging from hibernation over the winter season, this is good news!
Are you excited for the warm-up, or have you been enjoying the cooler conditions?