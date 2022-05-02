April In Review: Despite warm end the month finished surprisingly below average

High temperatures:
As we bask in the warmth of the first few days of May, we look back and remember the warm end to the month of April. Despite the warm end to the month, if you can remember, April started off on the chillier side (Figure 1). Our high temperatures were constantly below average at the start of the month, and consistently below average during the whole entire month.
Despite the impressive warmth between April 22-25, all the days below average ensured our high temperatures for the month were on the colder side. The entire month of April had high temperatures that were -2.3° below average.
Low Temperatures:
Low temperatures didn't vary as much as the high temperatures did. Overall the low temperatures for the month were only one single degree below average. This means the nights weren't as below average as the days were. It's interesting to note that while high temperatures (Figure 1) saw cycles of below and above average that lasted for days, our low temperatures didn't follow the same pattern or cycle of that the high temperatures followed. For example, we managed to have below average lows even with above average highs and vice-versa like from April 4-6th when we saw below average highs, but above average lows.
One improvement that we saw in low temperatures was the decreasing frequency of freezing temperatures. The first half of the month we saw temperatures near, at, or below freezing regularly. The second half of the month saw lows that only got close to freezing twice. This indicates that those more cold sensitive crops can be planted and brought outdoors as freezing conditions become less likely.
Precipitation:
Precipitation across the Tri-State was pretty close to average across the region. April is our wettest month, and in Evansville we average 5.14" of rainfall. Looking at the past 30 days you can see we all are mostly just above or just below the amount of rainfall we should expect (Figure 3). There were areas that saw a little more than normal (green) and a few areas that saw a little less (yellow), but the difference is slight not really meaningful to look into. In general, the plants should be happy after receiving the usual amount of rain for April.
Hopefully those April showers bring us some May flowers this month!