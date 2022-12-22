 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Flash
freezing of water on area roadways. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times.
The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a
winter emergency kit in the vehicle.

Arctic blast brings rain, snow, extreme cold and blustery conditions

Winter weather moves through Thursday
Griffin Glasscock
The latest model data indicates that the cold front will reach portions of the Tri-State as early as 12PM or 1PM. The transition from rain to ice and snow will quickly move eastward, reaching Evansville by 2 o'clock. From there, the entire region will be dealing with a full-on snowfall event by 5PM. Expect snow chances to linger across the Tri-State through the remainder of the evening, exiting east of Evansville by 9PM before passing out of the region around 10PM. 
 
By the time it’s all said and done, most of the Tri-State will see snowfall accumulations range from 1” to 3” - there is a possibility that some areas, especially north of I-64, may see up to 4” of snow. The unfortunate thing here is that our snowfall represents only half of the equation - in fact, the dangerously cold temperatures paired with strong winds flowing in behind the passing snowfall will be the main focus of our forecast as we inch closer to the holiday.
 
After the snow exits east, temperatures are expected to fall to their lowest point in nearly 8 years! We will wake up to a morning low temperature near -3° in Evansville on Friday. Worse yet, wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph could make things feel as cold as -32° at times! Those are conditions far more reminiscent atop Mount Everest than here in the Tri-State. Conditions that cold can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes or less - simply put, if you don’t need to be out and about Friday morning, don’t be.
 
As for the remainder of our Friday, don’t expect temperatures to climb all that high. In fact, the latest model data indicates an afternoon high temperatures will likely remain in the single digits, only reaching 7° here in Evansville Friday afternoon. If that forecast holds, Friday would represent not only our coldest start to a day since February 20th of 2015, but also our coldest overall day in 26 years! The last time we saw peak temperatures of 7° or less and Evansville was on January 11 of 1997. As cold as things are going to be that day, it is advised that travel ahead of the holiday wait until at least Saturday as blowing and drifting snow and icy roads will continue to make for dangerous travel conditions.
 
While Christmas Eve, nor Christmas day will be a walk in the park, at least we can say that temperatures will be warmer. Expect a high temperature on Christmas Eve of 15° under mostly sunny to crystal clear skies. Unfortunately, wind gusts are still expected to reach up towards 25 mph that day. After falling to just 5° early Sunday morning, Christmas day looks to remain sunny with a high temperature in your 20°. 

