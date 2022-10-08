 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. A few of the typical cold spots may see
temperatures drop below freezing.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Artful Autumn Weather

Frost Advisory
Tracy Felty

Not only has the past few days been dry and pleasant, Tri-Staters were treated with a full moon this evening, just as the sun was setting, a giant harvest moon took the stage.

A frost advisory will be in place overnight, with some areas seeing some frost. Anyone with flowers or plants should cover them up tonight.

Sunday look for lots of sunshine again, a southwest breeze will bring temperatures into the lower 70's.  Very dry conditions and very low humidity for tomorrow will bring a very high fire danger.

Monday and Tuesday see our temperatures back into the 80's as clouds move into the region on Wednesday with a slight chance of shower on Wednesday, with better chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will drop again into the 60's as we head into the next weekend.

