Artful Autumn Weather

Not only has the past few days been dry and pleasant, Tri-Staters were treated with a full moon this evening, just as the sun was setting, a giant harvest moon took the stage.
A frost advisory will be in place overnight, with some areas seeing some frost. Anyone with flowers or plants should cover them up tonight.
Sunday look for lots of sunshine again, a southwest breeze will bring temperatures into the lower 70's. Very dry conditions and very low humidity for tomorrow will bring a very high fire danger.
Monday and Tuesday see our temperatures back into the 80's as clouds move into the region on Wednesday with a slight chance of shower on Wednesday, with better chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will drop again into the 60's as we head into the next weekend.