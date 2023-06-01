Today: The warming trend continues, as today we will see temperatures jump to 89 for a high today. Abundant sunshine will accompany those temperatures today, but along with it comes the humidity. Air conditioning will be needed over the next few days as that humidity will make it feel a little uncomfortable outdoors. This evening is a bit more refreshing as the humidity drops, and so does the temperature to a comfortable 67 degrees.
This Weekend: Pool days have arrived, this weekend will be even warmer than today, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Be sure to have some sunscreen and ice cream ready to beat the heat. Because of the humidity and heat, it will affect the air quality outside. Maybe postpone those runs and walks until the evening. It will be much more comfortable during the evening hours as temperatures will drop to the mid 60s.
Beginning of the Week: We get a little bit of a break as temperatures will cool down to those mid to low 80s between Monday and Wednesday. it will be a much better opportunity to mow the grass after the weekend. The next chance for rain will develop on Wednesday, Monday and Tuesday will be the best days to be outside. Temperatures could drop into the high 50s, which might feel a bit refreshing as we have this summer like heat to start the month of June.