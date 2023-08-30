Beautiful and mild Wednesday; staying dry

TODAY: Another gorgeous day is on tap for your Wednesday. We are starting out in the 60s this morning and will gradually rise into the 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine with winds staying persistent out of the north at about 5-15 mph. It's going to feel somewhat fall-like for your Wednesday.
TONIGHT: As northerly winds stay persistent, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for your Thursday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Things will remain comfortable and pleasant, but you can expect conditions to begin warming up slightly as a dome of high pressure builds over the Tri-State late week. As a result, temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s over the Labor Day weekend. Humidity levels will start rising, too. Rain chances will be hard to come by.