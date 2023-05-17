TODAY: It's a dry start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We've had some light fog from the moisture and light winds sticking around. This afternoon will bring fantastic conditions. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Beautiful and pleasant Wednesday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
