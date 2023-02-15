 Skip to main content
Beautiful and warm Wednesday; strong to severe storms tonight and into Thursday

Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's going to be a gorgeous day with comfortable temperatures across the Tri-State. We're starting out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. With the strong winds out of the south and sunshine, our highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

