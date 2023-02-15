TODAY: It's going to be a gorgeous day with comfortable temperatures across the Tri-State. We're starting out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. With the strong winds out of the south and sunshine, our highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.
Breaking
Beautiful and warm Wednesday; strong to severe storms tonight and into Thursday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today