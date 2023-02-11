Beautiful conditions continue into Sunday, but don't last much longer

I may not have my doctorate in medicine, but I think I am able to self-diagnose myself with Spring Fever! Temperatures in the upper 40s with sunshine and no wind was a recipe for a beautiful Saturday. I saw people wearing shorts and t-shirts along the Evansville waterfront, that's how nice it was!
Fortunately for us, if you didn't make it outside today, tomorrow is going to be just as nice.
Enjoy these next few days because even though warmer weather is on the way, rain and stormy weather will soon follow into the midweek next week.
TONIGHT:
30 W/ DECREASING CLOUDS
After a stellar afternoon, we'll be seeing those temperatures drop back below freezing. Some ice formation is possible on those windshields but there shouldn't be too much more of an inconvenience from this colder weather.
SUPER BOWL SUNDAY:
52 & SUNNY
After another sub-freezing night, we're going to be treated to a Sunday that is downright amazing. Dare I say "super"! I'll be frank, I kind of wish we had worse weather so I don't feel bad staying inside all evening watching the Chiefs and Eagles hash it out.
All the more reason to go outside before the game starts to bask in the sunshine and warmth. You may not realize it, but some sun exposure could just do the trick to stave off those winter blues.
MONDAY:
33 / 56 SUNNY & BREEZY
Even warmer and just as sunny on our Monday, no fair! But at least, conditions will be breezier so you may not want to be outside too long anyway. Not a bad start to the week, but some less ideal weather is on the way and will take up most of the rest of the week.
VALENTINE'S DAY:
34 / 56 CLOUDY W/ AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCES & WINDY
The forecast for Tuesday definitely isn't going to be receiving any roses from me. It'll be gloomy, rain chances in the afternoon and evening, AND winds will be gusting up to 40MPH. It seems you may just want to give up any hope of having your hair look nice for dinner with your special someone with winds that strong.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK:
EVEN WARMER, THEN DRASTIC COOL DOWN WITH RAIN CHANCES
The late week is a mixed bag... let me explain.
Wednesday will be breezy but sunny and VERY warm. I'm talking upper 60s, maybe even 70! Thursday will be warm, but stormy, and windy as well. It's too far out, but there's the chance of maybe some severe weather possible Thursday as well. And then after highs in the 60s on Thursday, we go to highs in the 30s on Friday as a strong cold front sweeps through the area. Conditions look to be a bit sunnier into the weekend but still remain breezy.