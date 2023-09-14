Beautiful conditions to cap off the work week

Good morning everyone! It is a cool start to the day, and because of the almost nonexistent winds, we've seen patchy fog develop in a lot of areas. The areas most likely to experience that fog: communities along the Ohio River (lots of moisture around those parts), open fields (cool off quicker than urban or forested areas), and low lying areas (trap cooler dense air).
But once that sun rises and temperatures begin to gradually warm up, we'll see that remaining fog burn off. Then conditions will be clear and sunny for the remainder of the day with warmer conditions through the afternoon.
TODAY:
80° / SUNNY
After patchy morning fog burns off, nothing but clear sunny skies are expected. Temperatures maxing out in the low 80s around the Tri-State while a few of our northern most communities might struggle to reach the 80s and may stay around 78/79°.
A nice evening ahead with low humidity so great conditions that ought to be enjoyed!
TONIGHT:
55° & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight temperatures will be dropping yet again to some below average levels. Mid 50s are instore region wide. We could see another morning of patchy fog tomorrow with another night of cool temperatures and elevated relative humidity.
FRIDAY:
81° & SUNNY
Tomorrow will look, feel, and be just as nice as today will be BUT temperatures may be just a degree or two warmer across the Tri-State.
THIS WEEKEND:
↑50s / ↓80s & SUNNY BUT CLOUDIER SKIES
Not as cool in the mornings, but just as mild in the afternoon, we can expect upper 50s and low 80s for our Saturday and Sunday. While we can see clear sunny conditions, we're looking at the possibility of seeing elevated cloud cover. I'm not talking overcast skies, just maybe skies with clouds dotting the sky.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
→50s / ↓80s & SUNNIER SKIES
Early next week we're looking at the nice weather train to continue to chug along BUT, we are seeing a few signals that above average conditions are going to pop-up by the midweek so highs could get back to the mid-to-upper 80s. Could we reach 90° again this year? Right now it's hard to tell just how warm things will get, but it's certainly not out of the question as of right now.