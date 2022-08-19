Beautiful Friday; damp conditions return for the weekend

TODAY: It's going to be a gorgeous day across the Tri-State. We've started out cooler, but still comfortable for August standards. As we head into the afternoon our highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.
THIS WEEKEND: We're tracking rain showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. While I don't think it's going to be a complete washout we should prepare for some damp skies at times. There could be some locally heavy rainfall for some of you but most of the time will be spent with either lighter rain or no rain at all. The best rain chance will happen on Sunday as the cold front pushes through. Highs will only rise into the mid 80s after topping out close to 90 Saturday.