Beautiful Monday to be followed by a soggier stretch

Happy Monday everyone! I want to give a shoutout to Cameron Hopman and Griffin Glasscock and let my appreciation for them be on public record. Why? Why because yesterday was National Weatherperson's Day! Every February 5th marks the day for the appreciation and acknowledgement of meteorologists.
So thank you to my fellow Storm Team 44 members for being such good role models and helping and guiding a budding meteorologist as myself. I also want to shoutout to Primrose Retirement Communities and Cookies by Design for sending the Storm Team 44 crew gifts of donuts and cookies, respectively.
It's nice to be treated especially as we're all treated to some nicer weather. Temperatures this afternoon and next few days will be in the 50s! But rainfall does move in in the coming 48 hours which brings an end to the sunnier weather but at least the mild weather doesn't look to give –at least until week's end.
TODAY:
56 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Today appears as though it'll be colder and drearier than yesterday. Temperatures this morning are 10-15° colder than they were yesterday but do not count the day out.
Temperatures this afternoon will be warming up into the mid-50s in most places and even the lo2 60s in some! Some sunnier skies will make today feel perfect!
TONIGHT:
47 & INCREASING CLOUDS
This evening cloudcover does begin to move back into the region but this will act like a blanket trapping the heat of the day through the overnight. This means that temperatures will cool off very slowly keeping things mild.
The clouds will also be a sign of things to come. Rain chances begin to increase as we approach early tomorrow morning.
TUESDAY:
57 & CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES
While things remain mild we will be seeing spotty showers possible tomorrow. Those rain showers will be light and isolated but still cannot be ruled out. By tomorrow evening things should be drier –at least until tomorrow morning.
WEDNESDAY:
44 / 57 & CLOUDY W/ RAIN LIKELY
Wednesday morning, afternoon, and especially Wednesday night look to be very wet. Rainfall will be likely all day, but heaviest through the evening commute and overnight into Thursday. Rain totals could even be heavy at times with 2"+ possible in some locations.
If anything, think of this rain as providing us a clean slate. Even though a lot of the ice is gone, the salt laid to melt it is not. This rainfall will help clean up those sidewalks and roads.
LATE WEEK:
40s / 40s & DRIER
After Thursday, things become a little drier and a little sunnier, but they look to be a little more seasonable as high temperatures return to the 40s.