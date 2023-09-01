Beautiful start to Labor Day Weekend; temperatures heating up

TODAY: It's another fall-like start to our morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We'll see a gorgeous day with highs in the mid 80s, very seasonal for the beginning of September. We may see a few extra clouds this afternoon that could carry a few light showers, but for the most part we should remain dry.
TONIGHT: Winds will continue shifting more out of the southeast, which will increase cloud cover and temperatures. Saturday morning will be around the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Conditions will stay very nice this weekend, but temperatures are going to get hot! Highs are going to reach the upper 80s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will be rising, too. I would expect highs in the low 90s Sunday and Monday. As humidity levels rise, it will feel more like the mid 90s. We will continue sweating it out into next week with little to no rain chances.