Beautiful start to the week; dry & warm Monday

TODAY: It's a nice and pleasant start to our morning with temperatures in the low 60s. As we head into the afternoon, expect warming temperatures into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a quiet day with winds staying calm out of the southwest.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will persist this evening and into Tuesday morning. There may be some light fog, but otherwise it's going to be a calm and quiet overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: It's a beautiful start to the week and will continue through today and Wednesday. We start to see a more active weather pattern Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a threat of severe weather for Wednesday (primarily evening). It's still a bit dicey on the timing of those storms, but I would expect a hot, humid, and damp end to the week. It looks to take a more summer-like trend late week with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values nearing the triple digits.