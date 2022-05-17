 Skip to main content
Beautiful Tuesday on tap; storm chances return Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunny and warm Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: We'll keep the quiet trend going into your Tuesday! You can expect temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds are shifting more out of the south, which is pushing in warmer air.

TOMORROW: Wednesday’s forecast becomes more unsettled as we track the next opportunity for thunderstorms in the Tri-State. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The primary threats will be damaging winds and possible hail. Don't be surprised if there are moment of heavy downpours.

 

