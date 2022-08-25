Becoming more seasonable; rain chances return Friday

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our Thursday with mild temperatures this morning. As we catch the rays from the sunshine our highs will rise into the upper 80s. Humidity levels are still on the lower side, but I think it's going to feel hot at times.
REST OF THE WEEK: The chances of rain look to be quite slim over the next few days. Chances do increase for the end of the week but there will be a lot of dry communities in our area. Friday and Sunday could bring some pop up showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 90s, too.