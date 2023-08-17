Below average temps & A warm up creeping in

Tonight: Temperatures were below average again today. A very refreshing trend that has lasted a few days. Temperatures topped out around 82 degrees with plenty of sunshine. We had some breezy winds coming out of the west 15-20mph throughout the day, those look to ease up, but clouds will increase throughout the evening. Make sure to take advantage of this trend by taking a walk, cooking outside, or even if it's just opening the windows this evening. Things will cool down slowly tonight, eventually dropping into the upper 50s in some parts of the Tri-State.
Tomorrow: Clouds will move out of the area throughout the morning. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s when the kids are at the bus stop in the morning. As we head into the later parts of the morning, the sun will take over the sky, and mother nature will continue the trend of below average temperatures here in the Tri-State. Our warmest part of the day will reach 84° with those winds staying much calmer around 5mph. High School football kicks off tomorrow night, as well as another week of Friday after 5. Both will be great options as we will have another gorgeous evening gracing our communities, and Clear skies will remain after the sun sets. With humidity staying low it will feel very comfortable outside day/night, and temperatures in the evening will help with that as we start to hit the upper 70s around the 8 O'clock hour, eventually dropping to a low of 61°.
This Weekend: Winds start to shift blowing from the south, this will bring us back to a closer to average day on Saturday in the upper 80s. Nevertheless, clear skies will continue, with humidity staying low. In case you missed out on Fridays amazing conditions, mother nature is giving you another great opportunity to enjoy the day and evening. As we head into Sunday those winds out of the south will be carrying very warm air. We end our below average trend on Sunday when we reach the mid 90s. With that warm air also will be some moisture making it more humid in the Tri-State as well. This will lead to heat indices in the triple digits in the Tri-State. This will be the start of a Above average trend that looks to heat up the Tri-State next week.