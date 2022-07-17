Beneficial rains could pack a punch as stronger storms roll into Tri-State this evening

Rain, rain, don't go away, please stay around another day!
We've received not one, but two rounds of beneficial showers and another one is set to arrive in the Tri-State later this evening. This isn't drought buster rains, but we could see significant improvements in terms of our recent rain deficits. The recent rain will hold off the plants and crops for a little bit as we enter another hot and dry period by the middle of this new week.
TONIGHT: 71 (Cloudy w/ Showers and Storms, Some Potentially Severe)
Expect additional beneficial rainfalls tonight. Keep attention to the weather as some potentially strong storms could be rolling through the Tri-State along with the rain. The window for stronger storms lasts from now until around 10PM tonight.
TOMORROW: 86 (Cloudy w/ Slight Chance for Showers)
Expect drier conditions, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. We'll still see cloudier skies and as a result temperatures shouldn't be too bad. Humidity will be noticeably muggy now that the rain is winding down.
TUESDAY-NEXT SUNDAY: 70s / 90s (Sunny)
We return to the hot and sunny pattern that has dominated this summer. Unlike the last heatwave, this one will be humid with high humidity levels making it feel gross outside with potentially hazardous heat index values by Wednesday.
Expect the heat to build from Tuesday to Wednesday with temperatures Wednesday in the upper 90s. Thursday, low 90s as a "cold front" moves through, but then temperatures rise again back into the upper 90s by next weekend.