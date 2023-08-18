Big changes headed for the Tri-State

Tonight: Mother Nature kept to her trend today as we saw another below average temperature day. It was great for the kickoff of High School football, and for those out at Friday After 5. Clear skies this evening make for a great star gazing opportunity. It will be a very refreshing evening as well with temperatures dropping to the low 60s for tonight.
Saturday & Sunday: Saturday will warm up just a bit bringing us back to our average temperature this time of year 88°. If you have Grass cutting plans, the morning looks like a great opportunity, with temperatures in the low 70s by 9AM. As we head into the afternoon hours things will warm up to those upper 80s. Accompanying the warmer temperatures will be lots of sunshine. If you're going to be out and about make sure to have some sunscreen with you. The UV index will be around 8.5 tomorrow, meaning sunburn could develop in as little as 15 minutes. As we head into Saturday night things will cool down into the mid 60s. That is where the trend of cooler temperatures ends. Sunday things heat up quickly by 8AM already in the mid 70s. As we get to the lunch hour temperatures will be above 90°. Temperatures will continue to rise until 3PM where we could see some parts of the Tri-State could reach the triple digits. By the evening hours into the overnight we will only drop into the mid to low 70s.
Beginning of the week: Get the surfboard out, the Tri-State will be riding a heat wave that could last until next week. Feels like temperatures will reach 105-110°. We could see multiple days of excessive heat watches and warnings. This could also lead to drought conditions becoming worse during this period. While your plan for your week ahead, have a plan to stay cool and beat the heat.