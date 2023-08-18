 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Big changes headed for the Tri-State

  • 0
Sunday Heat

Tonight: Mother Nature kept to her trend today as we saw another below average temperature day. It was great for the kickoff of High School football, and for those out at Friday After 5.  Clear skies this evening make for a great star gazing opportunity.  It will be a very refreshing evening as well with temperatures dropping to the low 60s for tonight. 

Saturday & Sunday: Saturday will warm up just a bit bringing us back to our average temperature this time of year 88°. If you have Grass cutting plans, the morning looks like a great opportunity, with temperatures in the low 70s by 9AM. As we head into the afternoon hours things will warm up to those upper 80s. Accompanying the warmer temperatures will be lots of sunshine. If you're going to be out and about make sure to have some sunscreen with you. The UV index will be around 8.5 tomorrow, meaning sunburn could develop in as little as 15 minutes. As we head into Saturday night things will cool down into the mid 60s. That is where the trend of cooler temperatures ends. Sunday things heat up quickly by 8AM already in the mid 70s. As we get to the lunch hour temperatures will be above 90°. Temperatures will continue to rise until 3PM where we could see some parts of the Tri-State could reach the triple digits. By the evening hours into the overnight we will only drop into the mid to low 70s.

Beginning of the week: Get the surfboard out, the Tri-State will be riding a heat wave that could last until next week. Feels like temperatures will reach 105-110°. We could see multiple days of excessive heat watches and warnings. This could also lead to drought conditions becoming worse during this period. While your plan for your week ahead, have a plan to stay cool and beat the heat.

Recommended for you