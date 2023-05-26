Big plans, Warm weekend

Today: TGIF, we made it through the work week! Today's temperatures will hit a high of 78 degrees. We have another bright and sunny sky across the Tri-State. Have those shades ready to go as you make your travel plans for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will gradually drop this evening to the mid to high 50s with a clear sky. Great Star gazing opportunity tonight, get those telescopes out because the stars will be lighting up the sky.
This Weekend: Its a big weekend ahead with the Memorial Day weekend, and the INDY 500, then we have the long weekend with Memorial Day on Monday. So how is the weather going to affect you and your plans? The weather should only enhance your weekend plans, as temperatures will be climbing into the 80s. We could see some cloud cover move in on Sunday. That will help give some shade from the heat as you're out watching the INDY 500.
Memorial Day: The long weekend goes into our work week, as we celebrate Memorial Day on Monday. We will see temperatures jump to those mid 80s with mostly clear skies. A great day to grill, celebrate, and remember those we love that served our country. Enjoy your long weekend and check in to 44 news for your forecast as you head back to work on Tuesday.